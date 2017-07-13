Kotoko Assistant Coach On Crutches After Crash (PHOTO)

Related Stories The assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Godwin Ablordey, is currently on crutches after the club’s team bus conveying players and officials of the club to Kumasi was involved in an accident.



The injured players have been transferred from the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.



The assistant equipment officer, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead.



The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when the bus ran into a stationary vehicle.



The team was travelling back to Kumasi after a league match with Tema based Inter Allies where Kotoko suffered a 0-1 defeat.