Kotoko Team Robbed After Gory Accident

Related Stories Players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club suffered double agony Wednesday night when their properties were stolen by some heartless persons after their bus was involved in a gory accident at Nantia, about 300 meters to the main Nkawkaw bypass road.



They were robbed off their belongings including laptops, mobile phones and undiclosed amount of money by persons who were thought to be rescues and sympathizers who attended to them moments after the crash.



Nkawkaw based Agoo FM Reporter Yaw Obrimpong Yeboah who was at the accident scene when it happened confirmed the theft to Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Thursday.



The accident occurred around 21:45 GMT, when the.team was returning to Kumasi after suffering a 1:0 defeat from Inter Allies FC in the Ghana Premier League mid-week fixture which was played in Tema on Wednesday.



The bus in which the players were traveling in, Kasapafmonline.com understands, rammed into a Kia Rhino truck carryng bags of fertilizers.



Three people including the Coach, Steven Pollack, Assistant Coah, Godwin Ablordey, and the driver were trapped in the mangled bus and took close to two hours for personnel of the Ghana Fire Service and the Police to cut the bus to rescue them.



The captain of the Porcupine Warriors, Amos Frimpong, Baba Mahama and the top rated defender, Ahmed Adams, this website is told, have sustained various degrees of injuries, especially on their forehead, with one official of the club losing his life.