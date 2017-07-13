Kotoko Bus Crash Could Have Been Prevented - Police Commander

Related Stories The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, Supt. Jeff Darko has underscored the need for drivers to be disciplined on our roads to prevent accident related deaths.



The commander was re-acting the deadly crash involving the bus of Premier League side Asante Kotoko and a loaded truck at Abepotia near Nkawkaw.



Reports had it that the bus conveying some players and team officials who were returning to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies, rammed into a parked truck loaded with rice.



But Supt. Darko speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM said, the truck with registration number AS 7329-13, was not parked but in motion. From his explanation, the driver of the Kotoko bus did not exhibit discipline on the road.



‘’I don’t know if the driver did not see the road properly because if you were following a car which was not parked but in motion and ram into it, that was unfortunate. I will admonish drivers to exercise restraint, drive with caution, and reduce their speed.’’



The team confirmed the accident on their twitter account saying: ‘’ The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when our bus ran into a stationary vehicle.Personnel on the bus are generally fine. Some are however receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw. Management requests that fans stay calm. A full statement on the incident will be issued in due course.”