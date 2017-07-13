Probe Kotoko Crash – National Sports Authority

Related Stories The National Sports Authority (NSA) has indicated that there is the need to put in place measures to avert road accidents in general and a probe launched into Wednesday night's accident involving football club Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM, on Thursday July 13 in connection with the Kotoko accident, Mr Robert Sarfo Mensah, the Director of the NSA, said: “I am wondering why they chose to return to Kumasi that night around 10pm. I am sure probably because of the clash with Hearts of Oak on Sunday; that was why they decided to return to Kumasi last night.



“I know that definitely the MTTD will conduct an investigation into this matter and bring out what the cause of the accident might be. We are hearing that a damaged vehicle was parked on the road without any warning sign; if this is true then that driver must be dealt with.



“Also, the driver who was driving the Kotoko players, what was his condition? Was he tired? We need to think about all of these.



“In such long journeys we can at least use two or three drivers who will assist each other when fatigue sets in. We need to put in a lot of measures that ensure that such things do not happen again.”



Meanwhile, the assistant equipment officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kofi Asare, has been confirmed dead after the team bus conveying players and officials of the club to the Garden City was involved in an accident, a source close to the club confirmed to classfmonline.com.



Mr Asare's body has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



The accident occurred around 9:45pm at Nkawkaw, when the bus ran into a stationary vehicle.



The team were returning to Kumasi on Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 after their 0-1 defeat to Inter Allies in a Premier League game.