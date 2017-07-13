Kotoko Calls For Calm After Fatal Accident

Related Stories The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has urge the supporters of the Club to remain calm after the team’s involvement in a fatal accident on Wednesday night. The Reds were travelling back to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.



According to an official statement of the Club, the bus run into a stationary bus with load at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



The Clubs supporters are therefore urged to remain calm and prayerful as some victims receive treatment in the hospital.



“Kotoko players and officials travelling from Accra to Kumasi after Wednesday’s match day 22 Premier League fixture, have been involved in an accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



“The accident occurred around 9:45pm when the team bus ran into a stationary vehicle. Personnel on the bus are generally fine. Some are however receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw.



“With great difficulty, Management is entreating supporters of the club and the general public to stay calm and pray for our personnel. A full statement on the incident will be issued in due course.”