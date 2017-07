Related Stories The Italian police has given blow-by-blow account of how Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi was arrested after killing his mother and sister on Tuesday.



The 21-year-old is the cooler after confessing to the heinous crime which has left many shell-shocked.



Nyantakyi slaughtered his mother, 42, with preliminary information suggesting she was pregnant and sister Magdalene, 11, in their apartment in Via San Leonardo, on the 6th and top floor of number 21.



Solomon 'was traced to Milan thanks to surveillance cameras placed in the Parma station, which they filmed as he took the train.



It is still not clear what his final destination was and a patrol of the Milan police was alerted of the misbehaviour of a boy, waiting to catch a train before he was apprehended.





