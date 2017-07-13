Tianjin Teda Signs Frank Acheampong From Anderlecht

Related Stories With Asamoah Gyan returning to Europe, Acheampong will be the only Black Star playing in the Chinese top tier.



Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda have announced the signing of the Ghanaian international midfielder Frank Acheampong from Anderlecht.



After weeks of speculation, the 23-year-old has finally put pen to paper and concluded a six-month loan deal.



The deal will see the Black Stars enforcer return to Asian football having had a short stint in Thailand with Buriram United prior to the switch to Anderlecht in 2013.



The Tigers management are convinced that they pulled off a transfer coup with Acheampong's pace and direct style of play believed to be well suited to the Chinese top tier.



Acheampong leaves the Belgian Pro League side having made over 100 appearances and will team up with Nigeria skipper and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium.