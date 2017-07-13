Ashanti Regional Minister Donate GHc10,000 To Kotoko

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has donated GHC 10,000 to Kotoko after their sadden accident on Wednesday.



The government official presented the money to the playing body led by captain Amos Frimpong on Thursday morning at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



Kotoko saw another tragic incidence since the May 9th disaster in 2001 as they were involved in a fatal accident on their way from Accra where they took on Inter-Allies in a League match.



Several players and team officials suffered various injuries with deputy assistant equipment officer Kofi Asare confirmed dead.



Honorable Simon Osei Mensah as part of his kind gesture donated the cash to the Club to show his concern. The money is to help the Club foot part of the bills



Meanwhile 11 of the players who got injured have been discharged by doctors.