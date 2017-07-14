Kotoko/Hearts Super Clash Postponed Indefinitely

Related Stories The Ghana Premier League Board has postponed indefinitely the Match Day 23 of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak scheduled for Sunday July 16, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



A press release issued by Ashford Tettey-Oku, Chairman of the Professional League Board (PLB) on Friday said, “This comes after an accident suffered by Kumasi Asante Kotoko on their way to Kumasi after their game against Inter Allies on Wednesday at the El-Wak Sports Stadium”



It said a number of casualties were recorded as well as the death of Mr Kofi Asare, the assistant equipment officer of Kotoko.



The PLB however announced that the other remaining matches will be played as scheduled and advised the clubs to put on red and black arm bands during the game.



“The PLB is deeply saddened by the development and expresses its deepest commiseration to Asante Kotoko. Our prayers and thoughts are with family of Mr Thomas Asare, the departed Assistant Equipment Manager and we pray to Almighty God to heal the injured players and officials.”



It said a PLB delegation has been dispatched to visit Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Kumasi to express the Board's support in this difficult time.



Meanwhile the PLB has announced that the matches have been moved to Sunday instead of the earlier announcedSaturday. The only Saturday match will be the game between Bechem United and Bolga All Stars, which would be telecasted live.



The PLB further directed the observation of a minute silence in honour of the departed official of Kotoko before all Match Day 23 Premier League matches.