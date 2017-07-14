Kenya Given Green Light To Host CHAN 2018

Related Stories Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given Kenya the green light to stage the CHAN 2018 finals tournament although the continental football governing body admits that the East African country is behind schedule in terms of preparations.



CAF president Ahmad Ahmad told Super Sport on his first visit to South Africa this week that they had sent a powerful inspection team to Kenya.



He said: ''They say the way we don’t want politics to interfere with football, we don’t want football to interfere with politics. Our delegation is talking to the government as there will be presidential elections in August. They asked us to give them until the end of August when they will give us their action plan.”



Kasarani, Kinoru, Nyayo and Kipchoge Keino stadiums have been selected to host the matches. The CHAN tournament, which is reserved for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues across Africa, will be staged from January 11 to February 2, 2018.



Ahmad added: “After that, we will sit down to take a decision whether we will have it in Kenya or not. The tournament will take place on the indicated dates in proper conditions, with infrastructure that Africa will be proud of. That I can assure you.”



The Black Stars B will take on Burkina-Faso in the second round of the 2018 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.



The home-based Black Stars team will travel to face their neighbouring country on the weekends of 13 August in Ouagadougou before hosting their counterparts in Ghana two weeks later.



Ghana will be hoping to make it to the 2018 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) in Kenya after missing the last edition hosted by Niger.



The team finished second in 2014 after losing on penalties to Libya in the finals.











