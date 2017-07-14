Kotoko Coach Steve Polack Undergoes Knee Operation After Accident

Related Stories Head Coach Steven Polack on Thursday was successfully operated on his right knee 24 hours after the accident involving the Kotoko team bus at Nkawkaw.



Head of the Medical Team, Dr. Michael Leat had disclosed around 10am on Thursday that, Steven Polack; midfielder, Ollennu Ashitey and the bus driver, Nana Berkye would still be on admission.



At 9pm the same day, Accra and Premier League Board Representative, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, speaking from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), told Asantekotokosc.com that, Coach Polack has had a knee surgery.



“Polack has successfully undergone the surgery. He just returned to the ward looking good” said the Management member. At that time, the bus driver, who suffered fractures on both legs, according to the medical team, was also about to be brought back to the ward after his surgery.



Ollennu Ashitey, the Management member disclosed, was also faring very well after having a good rest.