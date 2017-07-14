Kwesi Appiah Receives $150,000 As Part Payment Of Signing On Fee

Related Stories Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah has received $150,000 as part payment of his signing on fee as Black Stars Coach.



The 54-year-old was reappointed as Black Stars Coach after a two-year spell at Sudanese Club Al Khartoum.



Appiah who is believed to be on a $3,500 monthly salary had not been paid since he was assigned the Black Stars job.



According to the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, the Coach have been given part payment of the $250,000.



"The board of GNPC is now in place and they will meet to discuss the Black Stars and advance some money to us. We are also looking at GNPC dealing with the ministry and the Black Stars and no longer the FA," he said .