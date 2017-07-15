Ghanaian Footballer Who Murdered His Mother And Sister Refuses To Talk To Police About His Motives (VIDEO)

Related Stories The Ghanaian footballer who murdered his mother and sister is refusing to tell Italian police over why he brutally killed his family members.



The former Parma player Solomon Nyantakyi has confessed to the harrowing murder of his mother and 11-year-old sister.



But the talented footballer is refusing to tell the police in the Italian city of Parma why he carried out the cold blooded murder. Several interrogations have been carried on the player by the police but he is still not keen on telling why he killed the two on Tuesday night.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian was arrested by police in Milan after the stabbing which shocked the city of Parma, and former coaches have claimed he suffers from depression. Raymond Nyantakyi, Solomon’s older brother, returned home from work to discover the horrific scene.



He found his mother, Nfum Patience, 43, and Magdalene Nyantakyi, 11, stabbed to death. Solomon’s father, Fred, has been working in London.Nyantakyi was once a hot prospect at Parma, before the club fell into bankruptcy in 2015.



He then moved through the lower leagues of Italian football.



The player’s contract at Serie D side Imolese was not renewed in the summer after he was reported to have fallen in “with a bad crowd”.













