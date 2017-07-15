Tears Flow At Christopher Opoku’s Funeral [Photos]

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the funeral of the late sports journalist, Christopher Opoku, were moved to tears as emotional tributes about the broadcaster were read by his wife, family, Citi FM and other associates.



The funeral, ongoing at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has attracted many, including those who have ever worked with Christopher Opoku.



His widow, Vivian Opoku in her tribute said, “Friends began to question why I chose you over all others. Little did they know that you were the complete, total package meant for me. You were and still are my all in all and meant more to me than words would ever explain. God must have brought us together for a reason.” “Though you were in the lime light you managed to stay humble and took great care of your home and family.”



His wife described him as a man who was humble despite his fame and prominence in media. She said he was a wonderful husband and father to their 3 young daughters. Staff of Citi FM, where he worked before travelling to the UK for medical treatment eulogized Christopher Opoku as a man who was ever willing to learn despite his rich experience.“Even though he came in with a bag of experience he was very willing to learn and understand how things worked at the station. He was never too proud to ask his colleagues for any clarification and he was very ready to take up any task he was given.”



“Our listeners will miss his unmistakable voice on the premier league show to talk about his dear Liverpool and on our Eyewitness News programme where he sat in for the regular host,” Citi FM‘s tribute said.





About Christopher Opoku



He started as the host of a gospel show on Luv FM, a station based in Kumasi where he was a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Chris then evolved to become one of Ghana’s known sports journalists. He worked with Asempa FM and Power FM before it was re-branded Starr FM.



On both stations, he hosted their morning sports shows.



For several years he worked with Accra-based Metro TV before joining Citi FM for a brief period.



In 2013, he was appointed General Manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and he worked with the entity until 2014 when he resigned.



He was named Best Football Commentator and Best Football Journalist (PLB) in 2008 and 2009.



Aside his work as a sports broadcaster, he had a strong passion for music, and he was heavily involved in running the music department of his church.



He will be remembered as a dedicated, passionate and very lively person and he will be missed by all who knew him.



Christopher Opoku is survived by a wife and three children.