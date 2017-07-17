AshGold Coach CK Akonnor Laments On Team’s Home Defeat To Elmina Sharks

Related Stories Ashanti Gold Coach CK Akonnor has bemoaned his side’s defeat to Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.



The Miners were stunned at home after losing 2-1 to the Premier League debutantes who recorded their second straight win of the season.



Eric Owusu and Benjamin Tweneboah scored two first half goals before Prince Owusu got a consolation for AshGold.



CK Akonnor is unhappy with his side’s defeat at home.



“I am a little bit disappointed by the way we played not because we lost but the way and manner we played it, we were slow and tactically we were not discipline and a lot of things went wrong for us,” he said after the game.



“Defensively we didn’t do well at all and in the middle we were weak, we showed a lot of weakness today but we have to accept that, these guys took us by surprise.



“They were very discipline, they were very defensive and the only way we could attack them was to go through the wings and I kept saying it was difficult.



“Congratulations to them (Sharks). We have to go back to the drawing board.”



Ashanti Gold are 13th on the League table and are still battling to escape relegation with seven matches to the end of the season.



