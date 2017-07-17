Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks Shock AshGold In Obuasi

Related Stories Inter-Allies could not build on their 1-0 win over Kotoko in midweek as they lost 3-1 away to Tema Youth. The habour boys crawled back from a goal down after Abdul Nasiru Hamza gave Inter-Allies the lead before Francis Adjetey, James Akaminko and Joseph Paintsil scored for the home side.



Two goals from Bright Adjei gave Aduana Stars an important 2-0 victory at home over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Agyemang Badu park to keep their title chase on course.



League leaders WAFA could not maintain their impressive away form as they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.



Medeama SC is now occupying the fifth spot on the League table, thanks to goals from Justice Blay, Bismark Oppong and Seidu Salifu as they hammered struggling Great Olympics 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Elmina Sharks recorded their second straight away win by beating Ashanti Gold 2-1 at the Lane Clay Stadium, Eric Osei and Benjamin Tweneboah were on target for Elmina Sharks with Prince Owusu getting the consolation for AshGold.



WA All Stars finally secured a win after three matches as they managed a 2-1 home win over Liberty Professionals. David Abagna and Matthew Kevin Andoh got the goals for WA All Stars with Emmanuel Sarpong also getting on the score sheet for Liberty.



Bechem United whitewashed Bolga All Stars 4-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday.







