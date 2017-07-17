Kotoko Accident Victims Undergo Medical Re-examination

The Medical Team, headed by Dr. Michael Leat, is today re-examining all the victims of Wednesday's accident. Related Stories Players of Asante Kotoko have undergone medical examination in their bid to recover fully after the ghastly accident last Wednesday on the Nkawkaw road.



The players and officials who were involved in the accident were taking through test by the medical team on Saturday.



The medics at the Club checked each and every victim who suffered an injury.



The medical team headed by Dr. Michael Leat will assess the situation and declare when the players will be fit for action.



Kotoko meanwhile had their League game against Hearts of Oak postponed and could eventually have their subsequent matches postponed until further notice.



Source: ghanasportsonline.com