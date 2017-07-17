Kotoko Promised New Bus After Terrible Accident

Related Stories A popular business man in Kumasi (remain anonymous) has promised to donate a new bus to Asante Kotoko following their recent accident.



Kotoko’s team bus got damaged after they got involved in a ghastly accident on the Nkawkaw road last Wednesday night on their way back from Accra where they took on Inter-Allies in a League match.



Players and officials on board suffered various injuries hence expected to stay out for some time.



Several football enthusiasts and Philanthropists have since showed care by donating to the Club with the latest being the unnamed businessman who is believed to have phoned the CEO of the Club Kwame Kyei to make the promise.



The Sports Ministry and the Ashanti Regional Minister all donated GHC10, 000 to the Club to foot the medical bills of the injured players and officials.



Several other individuals have also donated to the Club.



Ghana Premier League side Inter-Allies who played with Kotoko on Wednesday afternoon before the incident also sent delegation to donate to the Club.