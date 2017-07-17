Laryea Kingston Credits Wife For Career Success

Related Stories Ex-Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has credited his wife for masterminding his career success by serving as his chief counsellor.



The former Hearts and Olympics midfielder revealed that his wife gave him the support he needed during his active playing days and gave him the best of advice to shape his career.



Discussing the experiences of many players in their active days and reasons for their inability to live a comfortable life after football, Laryea revealed bad company and irresponsible partners as the main cause.



“For me, I’ll give credit to my wife for my career success. She is a very good woman and she’s been my backbone. Any advice she gives me proves very positive for me,” he told Fiifi Banson on the Football Legends Night Show.



“Anytime I ignore what she tells me, I see the negative results of ignoring her advice. So it got to a point that I realised that ignoring her counsel was to my own advantage and I started taking her serious.



“And I must confess she has helped me a lot,” he concluded.



At a time that former Ghana player Odartey Lamptey’s wife has been chastised by many for cheating on her husband during their marriage and taking legal action against him to claim all his property, Laryea Kingston’s experience will erase the fact that not all footballers have bad wives.