I Invested A Lot In Lands During My Playing Days - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has revealed that he invested in lands in order to make a life after football.



According to the former Hearts of Oak star man, he was advised by his agent to invest his money into something profitable when he retires from the game.



“I remember my agent always tell me to Kingston when you stop running the money stops coming so try to put something down,” Kingston said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One.



“What he told me is true because of most of the agents when you are in top form they are with you, but the moment you start to have injuries and your form start dropping you will call them and they will not pick your calls.



“I’m so much into buying lands, throughout my career anytime I come home, I put my money aside, one for the chilling. But I make sure whatever I suppose to do I do it. Because I plan over there with my senior brother, I will make sure he put everything together send the money to him, pay for whatever I wanted to buy before coming down.”