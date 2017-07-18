“Coach Kwesi Appiah Must Monitor My Performance” – Anokye Badu

Related Stories Stephen Anokye Badu, a central defender of Aduana stars has called on the head coach of the Black Stars to monitor his performance and give him a chance in the senior national team.



Anokye Badu played 90 minutes for Aduana Stars as they won 2-0 against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



In a post-match interview with the press, Anokye Badu said he is improving match after match and he would be happy if he gets a national team call up.



“I will call on Coach Kwesi Appiah to start monitoring my games. I am praying that I get a national team call up this year.



I have had a good season with Aduana Stars and I am happy with all the praises so far but my target is to finish the season as the best defender in Ghana. I thank God for my performance this year.



“I am always working hard, that’s why I am improving. I don’t get satisfied with my performance so I don’t relax after

games. I want to keep on improving in the remaining games of the season.



Aduana Stars are second on the league table after amassing 43 points in 23 leagues games.