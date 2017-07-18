“Coach Kwesi Appiah Must Monitor My Performance” – Anokye Badu

|
|
|
|
|
|
Stephen Anokye Badu, a central defender of Aduana stars has called on the head coach of the Black Stars to monitor his performance and give him a chance in the senior national team.
Anokye Badu played 90 minutes for Aduana Stars as they won 2-0 against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.
In a post-match interview with the press, Anokye Badu said he is improving match after match and he would be happy if he gets a national team call up.
“I will call on Coach Kwesi Appiah to start monitoring my games. I am praying that I get a national team call up this year.
I have had a good season with Aduana Stars and I am happy with all the praises so far but my target is to finish the season as the best defender in Ghana. I thank God for my performance this year.
“I am always working hard, that’s why I am improving. I don’t get satisfied with my performance so I don’t relax after
games. I want to keep on improving in the remaining games of the season.
Aduana Stars are second on the league table after amassing 43 points in 23 leagues games.
|
|
|
|
|Source: BBC
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|