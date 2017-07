Related Stories President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has tied the knot with his long time fiancée at a private ceremony in Accra.



25-year-old Mariam Nyantakyi becomes the second wife of the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



Nyantakyi, may have intended to keep the ceremony small and quiet, but a few of his wedding guests were quick to post videos of his special day on Twitter and Instagram.



Mariam looked glamorous in a lacy full length yellow dress for the Islamic marriage.



Nyantakyi has been a Muslim since age five.



Nyantakyi has endeared himself very much to most Ghanaians due to his several achievements as a football administrator. In 2012, he was named the 32 most influential Ghanaian.



He has been president of the GFA since 2005.





Video-





