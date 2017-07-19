KENPONG Greets Kotoko A Week After Horrific Accident

Related Stories Today Marks exactly a week that Asante Kotoko's bus was involved in an accident, which claimed one life-Thomas Obeg Asare Deputy (Equipment Officer) at Nkawkaw.



And highly respected former Board Member Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) has consoled the team, particularly the family of the deceased official on the one week anniversary.



In a statement signed by one of Kotoko's faithful, Kenpong, who coincidentally celebrates his birthday today stated that "it is with heavy heart that we at Kenpong sympathize with our great club, particularly victims of last Wednesday's unfortunate incident.



"We wish the team speedy recovery, and would continue to support you.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the victims, including coach Steve Pollack are recovering. Source: Daily Guide