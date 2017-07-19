Laryea Kingston Lauds Asamoah Gyan

Related Stories Laryea Kingston, former Black Stars player has praised Asamoah Gyan for his philanthropic works.



The retired footballer was present at the Accra Academy Campus as Asamoah Gyan commissioned a 3,000 square metre Astro turf for his Alma Mata.



In an interview with the press, Laryea Kingston said Ghanaians must commend Asamoah Gyan for his humanitarian works, adding that, young players must emulate Gyan’s public-spirited attitude as they grow to become professional footballers.



“I commend Asamoah Gyan for this achievement; I know Ghanaians are happy about this. I want to urge young footballers to learn from the old ones. Most of us made mistakes in our careers. They must learn from Gyan’s career and benevolence.



“It is very obvious that he has good people around who advise him always and he has become a successful footballer.



“I want to tell all my colleagues to emulate the attitude of giving back to the nation. If individuals decide to construct an astro turf for his district it would be good for Ghana sports,” Laryea Kingston said.