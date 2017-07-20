Black Stars B 'Dismantled' As Premier League Clubs Refuse To Release Payers

Related Stories Ghana’s preparation for the 2017 WAFU Championship and the 2018 CHAN qualifiers has been dealt a massive blow as clubs have refused to release their players for camping.



The sad development has compelled the technical team and management of the Black Stars B to break camp with immediate effect.



Only two players had reported to camp as of Tuesday, steamrolling the technical team to break camp.



Medeama SC’s Justice Blay and Bolga All Stars’ Ibrahim Moro were the only two players who had reported to camp as of Tuesday.



The technical team led by Black Stars 2nd deputy Maxwell Konadu had no business staying at the mosquito infested Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram, granting the two players the opportunity to return to their clubs, with the technical staff moving back to their destinations.



Insiders have told GHANAsoccernet that the clubs refused releasing their players due to late notice by the administrator of the Black Stars B despite being the same procedure with which the side invites players.



The tag of war between club and country has become a major issue of concern with the clubs insisting the league is geared up for tough competition, hence their reluctance in releasing their players.



The CHAN and WAFU tournaments appear unimportant for the Ghana Football Association following many attempts by the clubs to restrict their players from the team with the FA watching on.



The side had earlier been restricted from playing a friendly game with Premier League side Medeama SC before moving to Togo for an international friendly on Sunday.



The team’s preparations for the two tournaments has taken a swift nosedive with this development as they have just two weeks to wrap up their preparations for the first leg of the CHAN qualifier with Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.



Head coach of the side, Kwasi Appiah is expected in own on 24th July from his America tour to aid in putting finishing touches to the job he left for Maxwell Konadu but may return disappointed with the stands the clubs have taken.



The Black Stars B have played 9 friendly matches so far with 7 wins and 2 draws including wins over Gambia and Togo.





