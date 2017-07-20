Rawlings Joins Asamoah Gyan To Commission Accra Aca’s Astro Turf

Related Stories Ghana’s former President, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings joined Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan to commission an artificial turf constructed for the Accra Academy School on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.



The former President supported the cutting of the tape to unveil the $200,000 multipurpose facility.



The pitch was constructed by a Ghanaian private owned firm Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited with its FIFA approved turf partner ‘HATKO’ of Turkey



The facility will be managed by Wembley Sports Complex in partnership with the management of the school as well as Gyan’s Foundation.



Present were the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah who represented the President and a host of former footballers and various artistes.









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.