Hearts of Oak Join Rivals Kotoko To Mark One Week Observation For late Thomas Asare

Related Stories Hearts of Oak joined brothers Asante Kotoko to mark the One Week observation of their late equipment officer Thomas Asare Obeng at Esreso in the Ashanti Region.



Corporate Affairs Manager Kwaku Sakyi Quashie, Communications Manager Kwame Opare-Addo, National Chapters Committee and Ashanti Regional Chapters Committee Executives were at the residence of the late Kotoko Equipment Manager to join the Kotoko family in mourning.



The Hearts family continued to render their support to their brothers, a week after the tragic accident involving the Kotoko team bus.



Deputy Equipment Manager Thomas Asare fell in the accident.



As part of the One Week observation of his demise, Hearts joined the Kotoko fraternity together with family and loved ones of the late Asare, to mourn his untimely departure.



Kwaku Sakyi, on behalf of the club, made a donation to the family of Thomas Asare.



We once again extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the late Thomas Asare and the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity.