Asante Kotoko Show Mental Toughness To Return To Training A Week After Fatal Accident

Related Stories Asante Kotoko have finally returned to training in anticipation of their match day 24 clash against WAFA 8 days after suffering a devastating accident.



The faith of their game against WAFA is up there in the air but at least the team showed mental toughness and have started kicking the ball.



Their trainer Steve Pollack is still not ready to go but at least Youth team coach Ernest Apau was able to supervise the training session.



Players who suffered damaging injuries like Ollenu Ashitey will likely be given extended breaks.



But news that the team has started training will be refreshing after what has been a truly tragic week for one of the biggest teams on the African continent.



