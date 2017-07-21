Kotoko Coach Steve Polack Discharged From Hospital

Related Stories Kotoko Coach Steve Polack has finally been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a surgery.



Polack suffered a knee injury in Kotoko’s fatal accident last Wednesday.



The English has since been receiving treatment at the hospital.



The former Berekum Chelsea boss was retained at the hospital for further treatment despite doctors’ decision to discharge players and other officials who sustained injuries during the accident.



The Coach will stay out for some time and will be assessed by the medical team of the Club.



Youth team Coach Ernest Apau is currently taking charge of the team’s training exercise.



Kotoko will need to overcome their distressed in order to prepare well for their next League match against Bolga All Stars after the Premier League board postponed their League match against WAFA this weekend.