Gyan Must Win An AFCON Trophy To Cement His Legacy — Attram

Former Ghanaian international, Godwin Attram, has urged Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, to win an AFCON trophy to cement his legacy as the "ultimate king" of Ghana Football.



According to Attram, who himself was unable to win the AFCON during his nine-year stint with the Stars, all critics must rally behind Gyan and his teammates to enable them to end Ghana's 35-year wait for a trophy at the senior level.



In an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports last Tuesday, the former Olympics coach said Gyan had been very successful in his private life but needed a trophy to be considered among the greats of Ghana Football.



“I pray for him; that is my target for him that he must win an African Cup for the nation. With his performances for the country he needs to win it,” Attram said after scoring a sublime free kick for the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) in a friendly to commission the Asamoah Gyan Sports Complex in Accra.



“I am advising him to focus very well with determination, character and everything. Whatever that is in life he is always there, but to win the cup to make him the ultimate king for the country. We need the cup and I believe that he can do it,” he added.



Attram, 36, urged the Kayserispor striker to motivate his Black Stars teammates and forget about his critics in order to achieve that goal.



“He must put it in his head that I can do it with my boys and motivate his boys and then gather all the momentum. Critics are always there but he should never focus on them; he should leave it there and move forward”.



Ghana last won the AFCON trophy in 1982, following a 7-6 penalty shootout victory over hosts Libya in Tripoli after the final had ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time.