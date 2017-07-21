Kwesi Appiah’s Salary Ready - Dep Minister

Related Stories Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, and his backroom staff can now heave a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Youth and Sports has promised to settle all salary arrears owed them in due time.



The ministry’s assurance follows the confirmation of a receipt of $750,000 last Wednesday from the headline sponsors of the national team, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), as part payment for the $1.5m sponsorship package approved by the board for sports development.



deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide told the Graphic Sports yesterday that his ministry would certainly honour the financial obligations to the coach and his technical assistants.



“Part of the money would be used to sort out contractual obligations of the ministry, including payment of the coach,” Mr Hadzide explained.



Last week, the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, confirmed that the ministry owed the Black Stars coach $100,000 in signing-on fee, and that they were waiting for funds to be released by GNPC to settle the outstanding bill and his salary for May and June.



Corroborating this, Mr Hadzide gave an assurance that payment would be made soon but could not tell when the money would hit the coach’s account because it had to go through some banking processes which might take some time.



“These are bank processes and I cannot say exactly when the money will hit the account but once the processes are completed the coach will receive the money,” the deputy minister stressed.



Appiah took over the Black Stars again three months ago after he was removed in 2014 following Ghana’s chaotic campaign at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



However, GNPC’s decision to review its sponsorship with the senior national team has delayed payment of salaries to the coach and his technical team.