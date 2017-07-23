“Praying For You”- Kevin Boateng Vows To Wear Shirt In Support Of Nouri Throughout Next Season

Related Stories Former AC Milan star and Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has shown his support for Abdelhak ‘Appie’ Nouri by announcing a heart warming gesture that he will be doing throughout next season.



He confirmed through Twitter that he will pay tribute to the youngster by wearing an undershirt carrying the message ‘Praying 4 you’ beneath his Las Palmas jersey throughout the 2017/2018 LaLiga season.



Nouri, 20, collapsed on the pitch during a friendly between Ajax and Werder Bremen in early July and was placed into an induced coma. Ajax later confirmed that he suffered serious and permanent brain damage as a result.



Boateng wrote:



I’ve decided to wear this shirt all season under my playing shirt!! To show my support and Because I pray for you #abdelhakNouri#prince7 “



The midfielder signed a long-term contract extension at the Canary Islands club this summer.