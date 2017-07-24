Aduana Stars Jump To Top Of Ghana Premier League Table

Related Stories The Fire Boys have taken over the first position even after picking just a point in week 24 of the local topflight.



Aduana Stars have moved top of the table but obviously not in the manner they had wanted as the Ghana Premier League entered matchday 24 this weekend.



Tying Wafa, whose scheduled clash with "unfit" Asante Kotoko has been postponed, at the top ahead of the round of games, Aduana could have moved three points clear with a win in their visit of Medeama.



The Fire Boys were only able to pick up a point following a goalless draw at the Tarkwa T&A Park in Saturday's only fixture.



Wafa do not have much to worry about, comparatively, as a draw against the Porcupine Warriors would be enough to reclaim the first position.



Elsewhere, Hearts of Oak consolidated their hold of the third position with a 3-1 triumph over Tema Youth. Thomas Abbey netted twice to take his season tally to 12, while Kwame Kizito registered the Phobians' other goal at the Accra Sports Stadium. Joseph Paintsil fetched the visitors' consolation.



Evans Obeng (2x), Stephen Sarfo (pen) and Karim Abedi were on target as Berekum Chelsea recorded a 4-0 away victory over new boys Bolga All Stars. The Blues are sixth on the log whereas All Stars sit bottom.



Felix Addo was the hero of the day as his two goals steered seventh-positioned Elmina Sharks to a 2-1 win over Bechem United at the Nduom Stadium. Sadiq Hadji Abubakar got the Hunters' only goal.



Ebusua Dwarfs could not take full points as anticipated as they were held to a 2-2 draw by reigning champions Wa All Stars. Stephen Bentil and Isaac Kwain were on the scoresheet for the Crabs while Paul Asare de Vries and David Abagna Sandan hit back for the visitors.



At the El-Wak Stadium, visitors Great Olympics stunned Inter Allies 1-0, courtesy of Benjamin Arthur's 44th minute strike. The 'Dade' Boys, nonetheless, still sit second from bottom on the table whereas Allies find themselves four places above.



Liberty Professionals, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home triumph over 2014-15 Ashanti Gold. Ernest Papa Arko's goal proved the separating factor between the Scientific Soccer Lads, who occupy the 12th position, and the Miners, who hold the 14th spot.