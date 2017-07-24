Maxwell Konadu Names CHAN Squad To Face Burkina Faso

Related Stories Coach Maxwell Konadu has named 28 players to begin preparations for next month’s crucial CHAN 2018 qualifier between Ghana and Burkina Faso.



The Black Stars ‘B’ have barely 20 days to face the Burkinabes in the final round of the qualifiers to the Kenya tournament.



After a week’s break, camping which will see new faces like Kotoko’s duo, Sadick Adams and Amos Frimpong, as well as Shafiu Mumuni from AshantiGold, will resumeg on 24 July, 2017 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



Ghana will first play the local Stallions in Ouagadougou on August 11, 2017 before hosting the return leg the following week.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars ‘B,’ who are also preparing to host the upcoming 16-team WAFU tournament, will know their opponents on Thursday, 27th July, 2017 when the live draw for the sub-regional tournament is held in Accra.



The tournament is slated for the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium from 9th September to 24 September, 2017.



Squad:



Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko), Razak Abalora (WAFA SC), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)



Defenders: Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Eric Owusu (Bechem United), Daniel Darkwa (Aduana Stars), Jacob Larweh (Tema Youth), Ibrahim Moro (Bolga All Stars), Nicholas Opoku (Berekum Chelsea), Awal Mohammed (Asante Kotoko), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Professionals), Musah Nuhu (WAFA SC)



Midfielders: Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Gideon Waja (WAFA SC), Majeed Ashimeru (WAFA SC), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Elvis Opoku (Aduana Stars), Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko), Patrick Razak (Hearts of Oak), Joseph Painstil (Tema Youth), Richmond Lamptey (WAFA SC), Daniel Lomotey (WAFA SC), Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars)



Forwards: Sadick Adams (Asante Kotoko), Shafiu Mumuni (AshantiGold), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Stephen Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea)



