Ronaldo Advises Neymar: It Would Be A Mistake To Leave Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have urged his rival Neymar not to quit Barcelona this summer, and only switch the Spanish giants for Manchester United.



The Real Madrid icon has a close relationship with Neymar due to their shared commitments with sponsorship giants Nike, and the Portuguese star is believed to have sent a message to his counterpart advising him on the situation.



Neymar appears to be on the verge of quitting Barcelona for French side PSG, who are happy to meet the incredible €222m (£196m) buy-out clause.



In a deal which would see Neymar become comfortably the most expensive footballer in the history of the game, PSG are also reported to be willing to pay the Brazilian star £500,000 per week.



PSG are keen to get the deal over the line, and will use Neymar as a marketing tool to promote their brand across the world.



But Ronaldo has chosen to give his rival a little bit of useful counsel, as reported by Spanish media outlet Diariogol.



The title reports that Ronaldo has told Neymar it would be a mistake to leave the Catalan club, particularly to make a downward step to a smaller European side.



Ronaldo is said to have outlined only one possible destination for the Brazilian should he choose to turn his back on Barca . . . Manchester United.



The Red Devils are one of the few clubs in the world who match Barcelona in terms of stature, global fan base and sheer spending power.



Ronaldo spent a hugely successful six years in Manchester, from 2003 to 2009, developing into one of the finest players in world football.











