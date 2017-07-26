Schalke Officially Submit Bid For Baba Rahman

Related Stories German side Schalke has officially submitted a bid to Chelsea for the services of defender Baba Rahman who is returning to full fitness.



Rahman's, initial loan deal expired on the 30th of June and he has been linked strongly with a return to the Veltins Arena.



His first stint with the club was cut short due to an anterio cruciate ligament injury he suffered while on national team duty with the Black Stars in January.



But in a sign of strong faith, Schalke has refused to give out Baba Rahman jersey number and have assured him enough time and patience to help him recover and regain his form.



Everton and AC Milan had all enquired about Rahman but it looked like his mind had already been made up regarding a move to the Bundeslga side.