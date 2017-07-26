Kotoko-Hearts of Oak Super Clash Fixed For August 6

|
|
|
|
|
|
The Premier League Board has fixed the second installment of the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for 6 August.
The second round fixture was initially scheduled for 16 July was postponed indefinitely after the Kotoko team were involved in a fatal car accident which claimed the life of the team deputy kit manager.
Kotoko were returning to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies in Accra when their team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw road.
The club, traumatized after the tragic accident, are yet to fully recover.
On Tuesday, the league organizer PLB, announced the league will take a one-month break to help the Local Black Stars prepare for next month's 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso.
Also, Ghana will be hosting the WAFU Championship in September.
|
|
|
|
|Source: ghanasoccernet.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|