Kotoko-Hearts of Oak Super Clash Fixed For August 6

Related Stories The Premier League Board has fixed the second installment of the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for 6 August.



The second round fixture was initially scheduled for 16 July was postponed indefinitely after the Kotoko team were involved in a fatal car accident which claimed the life of the team deputy kit manager.



Kotoko were returning to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies in Accra when their team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw road.



The club, traumatized after the tragic accident, are yet to fully recover.



On Tuesday, the league organizer PLB, announced the league will take a one-month break to help the Local Black Stars prepare for next month's 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso.



Also, Ghana will be hosting the WAFU Championship in September.