Kotoko Coach Polack Visits Training Grounds In Crutches

Related Stories Kumasi Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Polack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey visited the team's Adako Jachie training base for the first time since their involvement in a fatal accident on July 12.



Polack and Ablordey suffered several injuries and the former required surgery after the Kotoko team bus collided with a vehicle on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road on their return from Accra where they engaged Inter Allies in a mid-week league match.



The crash resulted in the death of the team's deputy kit manager Thomas Obeng Asare.



A report on the club's website described his visit: "Spotting a white, Goil-branded polo shirt over black training pant, and walking with the aid of crutches, just like the team manager, Coach Polack addressed his players and rest of the technical team. He urged them to look beyond what befell the team a fortnight ago and get ready for a strong comeback.



"His words of encouragement sunk deep into all present as they kept nodding in agreement as he spoke. Some of the players have been reporting for training since last week Thursday.



"Polack, while adhering to his recovery programme, is expected to visit the training ground again as the team prepares to return to competitive action on Sunday, August 6, 2017 for the outstanding Premier League match against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi".