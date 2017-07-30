Plans Underway To Ensure Kotoko’s Participation In Club World Cup

Related Stories Big Cash Ghana Limited and its partners, Impillo Global Investment of South Africa and Hollard Insurance Ghana is putting in place measures to help Kumasi Asante Kotoko to play in the Club World Cup in 2025.



Some of the measures include the recruitment of quality players from across the globe, world-class technical staff and the provision of good pitches for training.



Mr Kwabena Osei Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of Big Cash Ghana, disclosed this to GNA Sports when Hollard Insurance Ghana presented an insurance benefit of GHC 30,000.00 to the family of the late Thomas Obeng Asare, who lost his life in the accident involving Kotoko on July 12.



He said the measures will enable Kotoko to win the CAF Champions League and subsequently qualify to play in the Club World Cup by 2022.



“All these will be possible if the club is financially sound”, adding that, Big Cash is doing everything possible to ensure that more investors partner with the club to achieve the dream.



Mr Bonsu urged Kotoko to compile a proper data of their supporters, which he said, would enable multi-national companies to come on board.



He appealed to Kotoko supporters to insure with Hollard Insurance Ghana, the official insurance underwriters of the club, to enable the team to gain more benefits.



He also urged the supporters to help the club to regain its former glory, as one of the best clubs in Africa.



He commended the Hollard Insurance Ghana for their prompt compensation.