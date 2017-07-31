WAFU Tournament Is A Big Test For Local Football - Kuffour

Related Stories Samuel Osei Kuffour, legendary Ghanaian centre back has said that the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of nations would be a good test for the Ghanaian local league.



In an interview with the press at the tournament draw on Thursday, Osei Kuffour said the tournament would help Ghanaians to know the level of the local football league.



He said that the Black Stars ‘B’ must go all the way and win the ultimate to prove that there are quality players in the local league.



“Many people are not happy with the draw but I am excited about it. This would be a good test for our local football to prove that we are doing the right thing.



“The Black Stars must go all the way to win the tournament this year. If they fail it means we have to change our style and do something better”, he noted.



The former Bayern Munich defender said he is expecting a strongly contested tournament because of the quality of players the other countries possess.



“I am looking forward to a keenly contested tournament because we always have the best players in West Africa and all the teams would present a strong squad.



“I hope the players would come here with something extraordinary and improve on their confidence for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon”, Osei Kuffour added.