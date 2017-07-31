FIFA General Secretary Visits GFA

Related Stories Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), General Secretary paid a visit to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat on Friday.



According to a the Communications Department of the (GFA), Madam Diouf Samoura interacted with the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, other key officials and staff during her brief visit.



The first female FIFA General Secretary made a transit from an official assignment to pay an unofficial visit to the Ghanaian football governing body.



She was was taken through the various offices and departments of the GFA Secretariat.



Madam Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura was appointed FIFA General Secretary on May 13, 2016 after the election of Mr. Gianni Infantino as the President of the world football governing body. Source: GNA