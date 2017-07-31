Kotoko Reject Disciplinary Committee's Decision

Related Stories Kumasi Asante Kotoko has rejected the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association's decision to punish the club for failing to obey the enforcement decision of Dauda Mohammed transfer to RSC Anderlecht.



Kotoko disagreed with the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to deduct points from their subsequent matches, saying that the GFA has no legitimate grounds on the above decision.



According to a statement signed by Mr. Yaw Boafo, head of legal affairs, Kotoko has reminded the Disciplinary Committee of its initial ruling, which said that, “Global Stars SC are to refund monies paid by Kotoko to enable Kotoko to pay all parties correctly”.



It said Kotoko is yet to receive the money from Global Stars to pay the other parties.



"It is patently clear from the decision of the Committee that, Kotoko’s obligation is contingent on receipt of the sum of $102,000 from Global Stars just as the Committee has indicated that, it is acting pursuant to the notification of Intervest football club of non-receipt of monies from Kotoko.



"We also expect the Committee to act fairly in relation to our notification of July 14, 2017” on Global Stars’ failure to pay us.



"Kotoko has not received the sum of US$102,000 to enable us undertake the distribution as ordered by the decision of the Committee and as a member of the GFA, we cannot enforce the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on our own.



"The [Committee]’s decision never indicated that, in the event of a failure on the part of Global Stars SC to pay Kotoko, we were to pay the sum ordered out of our resources.



"Unfortunately, that is what your correspondence seeks to do by asking Kotoko to find the sum of US$102,000 out of its own resources to make the said distribution” the statement said.



"We expect the Disciplinary Committee to act fairly in the circumstances of this case to take the appropriate sanctions for Global Stars SC to comply with the decision of the Committee.



"It is only then that, Kotoko can comply with the decision of the Committee, the statement concluded.