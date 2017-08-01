Alvaro Morata Lacking Fitness - Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte

Related Stories New Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is yet to reach the fitness level required by manager Antonio Conte.



According to Conte, the £65m summer signing from Real Madrid 'needs to improve his fitness quickly' and may have to sit out Sunday's Community Shield fixture at Wembley against Arsenal.



"He has to improve his condition a lot to adapt quickly into our team.



"He has to improve his condition a lot to adapt quickly into our team.

"He is working well but it has been only five days. Today, he tried to do his best but for sure he has to improve." Source: skysports.com