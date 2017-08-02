Black Stars Coach Kwasi Appiah, Assistants To Receive GH₵600,000 Salary Arrears Today

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) will today issue cheques worth over GH₵600,000 ($147,000) to clear outstanding salaries owed Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah and his assistants.



Kwasi Appiah and his backroom staff including Ibrahim Tanko (1st Assistant Coach), Maxwell Konadu (2nd Assistant coach), Richard Kingson (Goalkeepers Trainer) and Stephen Appiah (Technical Coordinator) have not received their salaries since they began their duties as handlers of the senior national team on May 1.



However, members of the Black Stars technical team will be laughing all the way to the bank today, after the MOYS announced that it will be disbursing their outstanding salaries for three months at the MOYS in Accra.



Appiah is due $35,000 per month as his salary and he will receive a cheque of $105,000 as total salary arrears for the last three months he has been in charge of the team.



His two assistants, Tanko and Konadu are also due $5,000 each every month per the terms of their deals and will take home $15,000 each.



The Black Stars team Coordinator, Stephen Appiah and goalkeepers trainer, Richard Kingson will also receive $6000 each per the terms of their $2,000 a month contract.



According to the PRO of the MOYS, Elvis Adjei Baah, the release of the funds is in fulfilment of their contractual obligations to the team.



Graphic Online understands that the Ministry is drawing on monies released last week by the state-owned oil company GNPC for sports development to clear the outstanding salaries.



It will be recalled that the GNPC last week released $1.5million to the MOYS for sports development in the country.



This followed the decision of the state-owned oil company to truncate a $3million sponsorship contract with the GFA which resulted in the salary arrears of the technical handlers of the team.