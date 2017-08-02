“We Are Ready For Hearts Of Oak” – Kotoko

Related Stories Mr Obeng Sekyere, Asante Kotoko Regional Circles chairman says they are ready to host Hearts of Oak at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Reds would lock horns with their arch rivals in an outstanding league game on Sunday.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr Obeng said the technical and the medical teams have confirmed their readiness to return to action, and advised the supporters not to panic since the players have trained well ahead of the game.



“I want to tell everyone that the game is coming on, we are ready to honour our games. Some of our supporters pleaded for more time because they were concerned about the condition of the players, the management, technical and the medical teams have assured that Kotoko is ready for the game on Sunday afternoon.



“We would play a friendly game tomorrow at the Baba Yara Sports stadium to improve on our match fitness.



“We have trained well over the past week and I can say with confidence that we are ready for Hearts of Oak,” Mr Obeng said.