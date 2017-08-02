Ex-Black Stars Player Admits To Using 'Juju'

Related Stories Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has confessed using 'juju' to enhance his playing career.



Johnson, 44, capped 45 by Ghana, enjoyed an illustrious career at Belgian giants Anderlecht as well as Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe.



But the former Ghana international has made a startling revelation about he consulted witch doctors in a bid to improve his game and break the curse of injury.



"There is Juju in football and any footballer who says otherwise is a liar. I've practised it before," he told Happy Fm's Anopa Bosuo Sports,



"I used it to play football for a longer period but it got to a time I decided to stop because it wasn't helping like the way I anticipated but I think it did a lot for me also.



"I'm now a born again Christian and won't advise any body to venture into that because football at moment has changed a lot from our time, it has evolved."



Reports that superstitious stars are paying huge sums of cash to witch doctors in a bid to find another level in their careers is not new.



The players visit Juju men in West Africa, where they are shown how to conduct bizarre rituals that are also said to break the curse of injury.



Johnson represented six European clubs after leaving Hearts of Oak in 1995.