League Break A Drain On Clubs’ Pockets - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Related Stories A former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has chided the Ghana Premier League (PLB) for temporarily halting the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Last week, the PLB announced a month’s break in the GPL to enable the Black Stars team B honour some international matches, as well as clear all outstanding league matches.



However, the former GFA boss, told the Graphic Sports last Monday, that the decision is ‘unnecessary and unacceptable,’ because the league had already delayed, and any decision to further drag it would weigh heavily on the budget of the clubs, who are struggling financially without sponsorship.



Aside that, Dr Tamakloe, a Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, was of the view that the postponement would make it difficult for Ghana to synchronise the local calendar with the European league, something the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is moving to achieve but which country has struggled to achieve.



He also said the argument that players from clubs who have been drafted to the Black Stars team B warranted the rescheduling was weak, because the teams registered at least 30 players and still had enough to replace those drafted to the national team.



“Hearts for instance registered 30 players so why would you suspend the leagues because only three have been invited to play in the national team, what happens to the rest 27, if they not capable enough to play why register them?” The football administrator queried.



The Hearts board member further argued that if the absence of some players required the postponement of the league, then based on that same assumption the league must be rescheduled when more than three players of the clubs got injured.



Responding to Dr Tamakloe’s concerns, PLB chairman, Ashford Tetteh Oku, said the league had reached a critical point where teams either want to win or escape relegation and thus, preferred to play their first team players.



The PLB boss said the tight schedule of the calendar for this month necessitated the postponement although he noted that the decision was not from the board but the clubs but admitted that it would give the CHAN team ample time to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers as well as honour all outstanding league games.