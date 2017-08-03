I Joined The MLS To Earn Good Money - Latif Blessing:

Related Stories Ghana forward Latif Atta Blessing says the opportunity to escape the harsh conditions footballers face in the local league prompted his decision to join Sporting Kansas City.



Blessing, 20, joined Sporting Kansas City in a two-year deal with an option to extend for one additional year after being crowned the Most Valuable Player award in the Ghana Premier League after scoring 17 goals for Liberty Professionals in 2016.



According to the nimble-footed forward, the chance to play on good pitches and earn good money made his decision to move to the MLS an easy one.



"The league in Ghana isn't paying good money, they aren't treating the players well," said Blessing, who is making a guaranteed salary of $74,379 with SKC this season.



"That's why everyone there wants to go to another professional league, to get something for their future and their family... My background is very poor, but (in MLS), every month I can send money to my family. I'm just so happy to be here."



Latif has plundered in three goals in fourteen appearances to help Sporting Kansas City to the summit of the MLS Western Conference table in the Regular season.