Saddick Adams Wants Players To Exchange Jerseys With Hearts After Super Clash Duel

Related Stories Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has called on both the managements of his club and their bitterest rivals to allow players of the two sides to exchange their jerseys for the first time after the Super Clash on Sunday.



It may sound controversial or strange but it is doable as the experienced striker see the innovation that can the game to the next level.



The Porcupine Warriors will welcome their bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Sports on Sunday in the return leg of the Ghana Premier League fixture.



Saddick wants the game to be given a huge facelift to raise the level of professionalism in the Ghana Premier League, calling on officialdom to take the step.



He wrote on his facebook wall: "If it can't be done in all the league matches, at least in matches like these, such things are needed between the two teams as there is kit sponsors after the game.”



The game which was supposed to have been played four weeks ago was postponed due to Asante Kotoko’s tragic accident early last month.



Saddick’s call, if accepted, will be the first time the two sworn enemies are exchanging jerseys after a crunchy duel.