Kwesi Nyantakyi Must Resign - Former GFA Boss

Related Stories Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyanho Nyaho-Tamakloe says it is about time the incumbent President of the FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi “picks a pen and resign” from the position.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes Nyantakyi must consider stepping down due to the recent problematic climate around him and the massive public outcry for his exit. In an interview with Saddick Adams on Atinka TV’s Sports Court Show, Dr Tamakloe, who resigned from the FA in 2005, said Kwesi Nyantakyi’s has stayed for far too long.



Nyaho’s call comes after the recent alleged clash between the GFA boss and his vice George Afriyie, which he [Nyaho] describes as a “very serious attack on the FA boss”.



“I have said it time and again that we don’t have what we call culture of resignation . . . you see it is so important”, Nyaho said on Atinka TV’s Sports Court Show.



“Now when white people hold office and they are attacked in one way or the other, allegedly many of the times they leave office honourably”



“I have once advised Nyantakyi, I think on air that with the other important position he has on the continent and even FIFA, I think if he leaves that seat, it will be better for him”,



“I think Kwesi has been there for 10 years and that to me is too long and enough. I think he is the longest serving president of the FA and so he must look at the culture of resignation and just apply that”,



“When I was in the FA, I resigned as well, I resigned from the position to make way”



“I think Kwesi has gotten to a position that definitely people will attack him, people will not speak well of him and it becomes a problem for him and his family, all I will tell him is that he must just take a pen and resign”,



“He should rather concentrate on the continental position and even at the FIFA level and leave this Ghana FA seat for others and focus on the ones that will benefit the nation”, he added.



On 4 May, 2005, as the head of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA) Nyaho Tamakloe resigned, shortly after a court ruled that the association could go ahead with impeachment proceedings against him.



He was succeeded by Nyantakyi, who acted in the position until December 2005 when the affable lawyer won the seat after a heated election.